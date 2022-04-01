Evansville
Eric Zick
Oct. 5, 1936 - March 17, 2022
Eric A. Zick, 85, of Evansville, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Eric was born on October 5, 1936, in Waukesha, to the late Albert and Augusta (Katzner) Zick. He graduated from Waukesha High School. He worked for many years as a welding supervisor at Alloy Products Corp. On June 26, 1999, he married Gloria Sander. Eric loved fishing, golfing, gardening, shopping, rummaging, cooking, the Packers, Badgers and most of all, spending time with his family. Eric was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a friend to everyone he met.
Eric is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Sander; children: Mike (Debbie Fischer) Zick, Cathy Zick, Lori (Brian) Pook, Sally Lange, Tom (Pam) Sander, Karen Bates; grandchildren: Jason, Michael (Jessica), Ethan, Amanda, Andrew, and Tim Zick, David, Zach, and Samantha Lange, Kristin (Justin) Chapman, Tommy (Marissa) Sander, Kimberly (Justin) Marshall, Katie Bates; great-grandchildren: Devyn and Samuel Lange, Jaiden, Mikayla, Jordan, and Madelyn Zick, Emma, Olivia, Graham, and Kenzie Chapman, Thomas and Grant Sander, Westin and Theo Marshall; sister: Lorna (Jodi Kasperski) Zick; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Virginia Zick; sisters: Dorothy (Darv) Sjoberg, Donna (Jim) Winn, and Ilah (Fred) Plehn; and brothers: Robert (Phippy) Nichols, Lyle (Margie) Nichols, and Raymond Nichols.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Matthew Poock officiating. A time of lunch and fellowship will follow the services. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.wardhurtley.com.