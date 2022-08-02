Erna Ida Gutwein
Sept. 20, 1929 — July 29, 2022
Erna passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022.
She was born in Briese Kreis Oels, Germany, on September 20, 1929. Erna endured many hardships during World War II. She would be separated from her family for the next 21 years.
In September of 1951 she would marry Hans Gutwein.
They would welcome their oldest son John in Brannenburg, Germany. Erna would enter into a journey to America with new young family, two suitcases and a few coins. The date was May of 1952.
They would settle in Waukesha, Wisconsin. In January of 1953, she gave birth to twins, Henry and Heidi. Erna and Hans would have trying times raising a young family.
But as time passed they would have a beautiful home.
In October of 1960 they would complete their family with their daughter Vicki.
Now with her family complete, Erna would enter into the work force at RTE/Cooper Power System. She worked for the next 26 years. While employed she would meet her life long friend, Shirley Garvey. She would help mom gain her naturalization. In 1999 she would lose her husband of 48 years. In August of 2014, Erna would moved to the Minocqua area. She would later move in with her son John(Desery) until her time of passing. Erna was known for her wonderful meals, stollens. You never went hungry from her table.
Mom loved having a good brandy old fashioned sweet, and some good chocolates.
Erna was a avid reader and knitter and knitted many hats and mittens over the years. Last my mom would always say; “Visit me while I am alive, don’t cry over me when I die.”
She was preceded by her husband, parents, sister, brother and many other family members.
She is survived by John (Desery) Gutwein, Henry (Beth) Gutwein, Heidi (Frank) Hughes and Vicki (Robert) Belles; grandchildren Christine (Dan) Puza, Steven Gutwein, Kelly (John) Wimmer, Kim(Joey) Thompson and Lexie and Samantha Belles; and great-grandchildren Archer, Eberhardt, Nicholas, Emilee, Krystal, Savannah and Arabella. Also many nieces and nephews in Germany and the United States. And her kitty Toby.
In lieu of flowers, Erna has asked that cards and memorials be made to the family . All proceeds will go to a charity of her choosing. Send to Vicki Belles, P.O. Box 20, Bruce Crossing, MI 49912.
Per her wishes, there will be a celebration of life picnic given at a later date.
Hildebrand Funeral Home is assisting the family.