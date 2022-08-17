Erwin E. ‘Erv’ Rother
May 22, 1924 - Aug. 14, 2022
Erv was born in Milwaukee on May 22, 1924, and peacefully passed away at 98 years of age on August 14, 2022, with family at his side. He married Lois Koehler on September 25, 1948. In 2001, Lois passed away after 53 loving years of marriage.
He was also predeceased by his son Marc; brother and sister-in-law Herb (Mary) Rother; and niece Patricia Rother.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Mark) Topczewski of Waterford; daughter-in-law Mary Rother of Mount Pleasant; and grandchildren John (Crystal) Rother of Appleton, Ben (Ali) Topczewski of Franklin, Amy (Zach) Gebhardt of Caledonia and Steve (Vanessa) Topczewski of Waterford. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren Colby Rother, Jake Rother, Calvin Topczewski, Eloisa Topczewski, Emma Gebhardt and Kody Gebhardt; nephews Michael Rother, Paul Koehler and David Koehler; great-niece Heather (Chris) Strong; great-nephew Spencer (Jamie) Zogg; and half sister Barbara Pelton.
Erv was a life insurance salesman for Aid Association for Lutherans for the majority of his working life, retiring at age 62. He then began his second career as a certified professional tennis instructor. He spent the next 20 years teaching/coaching mostly children and young adults at Arrowhead High School, Waukesha grade school and high school and the Brook Club/Elite in Brookfield. He loved working with young people and cherished the many friendships acquired throughout his teaching career.
He had an unwavering faith in God and was a member of Elm Grove Lutheran Church for over 60 years. Faith, family and friends - a life well lived.
Our family will be forever grateful to his favorite caregiver, Annie, the nurses and staff of St. Croix Hospice and the comfort provided by the caring staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for assisting Erv in making a pleasant and peaceful transition into eternal life.
Visitation will be Friday, August 19, at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m., held to honor a life well lived.
In remembrance of Erv, memorials may be directed to Elm Grove Lutheran Church or Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.