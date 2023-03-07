WAUKESHA
Esperanza Rodriguez
Sept. 4, 1945 - March 3, 2023
Esperanza Rodriguez, age 77, of Waukesha, died peacefully at her home on Friday, March 3, 2023.
She was born in Taft, Texas, on September 4, 1945, one of eight children to Jose and Jesusa (nee Buitron) Rodriguez.
Esperanza was a proud graduate of WCTC and worked as a LPN for over 30 years. A devoted caretaker, she loved working with elderly people. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waukesha. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Belinda (Seferino) Serna, Adolfo (Sally) Rodriguez, Johnny (Patti) Gutierrez and Rudy Gutierrez. She is further survived by grandchildren, Michael, Joey, Veronica, Anjelicka, Anthony, Eric, Alyssa, Erica, Alec, Alex, Stephanie, Peter, Elias, Lisa and many great-grandchildren; her brothers-and sisters, Josefina, Adela, Francis, Elvira, Yolanda and Juan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jose and granddaughter Becky.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Services continue at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 8, from 9:30 a.m. until the prayers at 10:30 a.m., then to St. Joseph Catholic Church for the 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.