WAUKESHA
Ester M. Ulrikson (nee Buege)
1930 - 2023
Ester M. Ulrikson (nee Buege) of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92.
She was an amazingly kind mother to Daniel (Cynthia) Ulrikson and Donna (Larry) Price. She was the proud “Little GiGi” of Kristin (Larry) Hernke, Kyle (Melissa) Ulrikson, Katheryn (Adam) Siebeck and Jessica (Billy) McBride. Ester was delighted by her great-grandchildren Grace, Carter and Ryder Hernke, Azalea Ulrikson, Avery and Chloe Siebeck, Nolan Heizmann and Isla McBride. She is further survived by many dear relatives and friends.
Ester was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 40 years, David, and her parents, Otto and Minnie (nee Metzger) Buege, her siblings, and extended family.
Ester graduated from Waukesha High School in 1948. Three years later, she married her sweetheart, David. She was a wonderfully supportive wife and mother. She was always thinking of others and showed how much she cared through her actions.
Ever proud of her veteran husband (Korean War), she was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed a good game of golf and absolutely adored watching the Milwaukee Brewers. As Ester grew older, so did her sassy sense of humor. You always knew where you stood with her because she certainly didn’t sugarcoat anything. Ester will be laid to rest next to David in a private service for immediate family.
