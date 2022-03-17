WAUKESHA
Esther Reemsnyder
Sept. 24, 1921 — March 15, 2022
Esther Sweet Reemsnyder passed away on March 15, 2022, at the age of 100.
She was born on September 24, 1921, to Harry and Augusta Schrader Sweet in Wellsville, New York. Her life travels took her from Wellsville to Erie, Pa., Willoughby, Ohio, Northbrook, Ill., Janesville and ultimately Pewaukee/Waukesha. Esther was devoted to family, and earlier in her life, very active playing golf and tennis and involved in Scouts, PEO and her church. At 100, she was still living on her own in senior living (not assisted living) and hosting Packers and pizza parties in her apartment.
She was preceded in death in 2019 by her best friend and husband of almost 75 years, Paul; her brother Al (Charlotte) Sweet; and her sisters, Helen (Bill) Trenn, Gladys (Lou) Farkas, Marian (Ed) Booms and Beatrice (George) Birce.
She is survived by her sons, Glen (Lorraine) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Jed (Katie) of Waukesha; two grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Lauren (Carl) Weitkamp of Madison,
Wisconsin, and Kevin of Waukesha; two delightful great-granddaughters, Annika and Maura; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dean and Marty Reemsnyder; and many loving nieces, nephews and good friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 642 Main St., Pewaukee, on Monday, March 21, at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice or a charity of your choice.