Ethan John Derzay
Ethan John Derzay passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023 after courageous ten-month battle against NUT Carcinoma at age 20. He was the loving son of Derek and Julie (nee Tinger) Derzay; dear brother of Andrew Derzay; cherished grandson of John and Heidi Derzay and William and Jeannie Tinger; and much loved nephew of Tracy Derzay, Judson “Judd” Derzay, and Jenny (Paul) Schilling. Ethan will be greatly missed by his loving cousins, Alyssa and Kaylee. He was longtime boyfriend of Carly Gallenberg. He is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Friday, June 16, from 3 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Funeral service and a time of sharing at 7 p.m. Interment Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., on Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m.
Derek and Julie wish to thank the many caregivers who provided treatment and care to Ethan, especially his ProHealth team of Dr. Daniel Riordan, Dr. Paul Fox, Dr. Bambi Weyers and his team at Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Also thank you to Dr. John Charlson, of Froedtert, for your compassionate care of Ethan the last 5 months. In lieu of flowers, memorials to https://danafarber. jimmyfund.org/goto/nmcregistryfund.
Ethan graduated from Waukesha West High School Class of 2021 and attended WCTC with a dream of obtaining a Construction Management degree. He had the opportunity to work on some construction projects including building a gazebo at the Veterans Home in King and replacing a roof at Old World Wisconsin using the tools and ways of the 1800’s. Outside of his great work ethic, Ethan had a love for the outdoors whether camping, hiking or boating with family and friends. In his school years, he played football and later enjoyed going to the games. Ethan will be remembered as being loving, kind, fun and a bit mischievous.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit www.krausefuneralhome.com.