Eugene ‘Gene’ Lyskawa
Eugene “Gene” Lyskawa was called to his heavenly home by his Heavenly Father on January 25, 2023, at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of Rosalie (nee Jankowski) for more than 61 years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Max and Stella Lyskawa, six older brothers, his sister and great-granddaughter, Eloise.
He will be greatly missed by his loving daughters Denise (Terrance) Falls, Colette Hunkel and Michele (Mark) Toby. He was a proud Papa to grandchildren Sarah (Luke Sabatino) Hunkel, Rebecca (Phillip) Pogacar, Bryan (Emily) Toby, Carla (Robert) Parkison, Benjamin (Anete) Falls, Steven (Hannah) Hunkel, Kevan (Alexis) Toby, Jessica (Colin) Raupp, and Andrew Toby. Loving Great-Papa (G.P.) to Abigail Parkison, Evelyn, Ellory, Eli, Emma, Eleanor, and Eliza Toby, Liliana and Leo Pogacar, Jaxon and Riley Falls, Hailey Hunkel, and Colton Toby.
Gene was an avid sports fan and an outstanding pitcher while playing baseball in the Industrial Baseball League. His love of pitching carried over to his grandsons as three of them (who were taught by Papa) became pitchers themselves. All five grandsons continue to play softball on the same team. Gene’s other passion was 10-pin bowling. He also enjoyed the game of lawn bowling while being a “snowbird” at his winter home in Sun City, Ariz., for 25 years, after retiring from Cuneo/Color Press, where he was an assistant pressman for more than 30 years.
Private services will be held. The family welcomes memorials in Gene’s name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
