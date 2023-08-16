HOPKINS, MINN.
Eugene George Schmoller
Oct. 29, 1928 - Aug. 5, 2023
Eugene George Schmoller, 94, passed away peacefully after a battle with lung cancer on Aug. 5, 2023, just shy of his 95th birthday.
Born Oct. 29, 1928 in Waukesha, Gene grew up at a time when children had few restrictions on them, free to explore the outdoors and play games with friends as long as he was home by dark. He cherished time spent “up North” at his grandparents’ lake lodge in Minocqua where he fished, caught frogs and played in the woods with older brother, Jack. He was known for his upbeat nature and sense of humor, which he attributed to this joyful boyhood. “I’ve had an excellent life,” he said.
The Waukesha High School graduate earned a bachelor’s in bacteriology from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1952. In June of that year he fell in love with Anne Lozyk, a Canadian beauty taking a summer course. They married in Montreal three months later and ultimately settled in the Chicago suburb of Palos Heights to raise three children.
Gene had a three-decade career as a food scientist with Swift & Company, starting in poultry research at the Union Stockyards and doing R&D in peanut butter, Butterball turkeys and freeze-dried space food for NASA at Swift’s Oak Brook location. Over the years, he had patents for a ham curing device and other inventions. He switched gears and began selling insurance for Aid Association for Lutherans in 1984, retiring in 1995, but continued as a professional “taster” for McDonald’s and other companies through Food Marketing Support Services in Oak Park, Ill.
Hobbies included golfing and singing for the Lutheran Choir of Chicago, but his most beloved pastime was tending his flower gardens, which regularly evoked praise from passersby.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne; parents, Ruth and Charles Schmoller; and brother, Jack. He is survived by his children Craig (Tina); David (Amy) and Gail (John) Philbin; and a granddaughter, Sarah Schmoller; as well as his beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Internment of ashes and a private gathering will be held in Waukesha at a future date.