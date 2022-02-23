DOUSMAN
Eugene I. Dahlgren
March 28, 1927 - Feb. 19, 2022
Eugene I. Dahlgren of Dousman died on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 94. He was born in Waukesha on March 28, 1927, the son of Ralph and Lillian (nee Bushweiler) Dahlgren.
Eugene loved the Lord Jesus Christ and his family and friends, eternally. He enjoyed being in the great outdoors appreciating God’s beautiful creation which led to his love of hunting, fishing and golfing. Eugene retired from American Motors where he worked for many years.
He will be sadly missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Victoria and Warren Knippel, brother-in-law Garith Carlson, and nieces and nephews Sherry (Stephen) Zampack, Christine (William) Quade, Cynthia (the late Albert) Gagliano, April (Scott) Marshall, Sheila (Dwight) Nelson and Shelley (David) Faust. He is further survived by great-nieces and -nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lillian, sister Virginia Carlson, and sister and brother-in-law Dolores and Donald McLellan.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 26, from 11 a.m.until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.