Eva Maria Charlotta (Edborg) Katsekes
May 31, 1933 - June 11, 2022
Eva Maria Charlotta (Edborg) Katsekes of Brookfield passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, at the age of 89, surrounded by family.
Eva was born May 31, 1933, to Carl David and Ruth Elisabeth (Linder) Edborg in Stockholm, Sweden, and was the second oldest of seven children. At the age of 23, she signed on with an agency to be an au pair in Miami Beach, Florida, to a couple who had six adopted children. It was a two-year commitment and she was ready to begin a new adventure in America. Eva’s entire family was at Bromma Stockholm Airport on the day of her departure. It was a big adventure for all of them. After the doors closed to the plane, they opened again due to a technical issue and Eva and her family were able to spend a couple of more hours visiting before she left.
While in Florida, in her free time she learned how to become a model and really enjoyed it. After her two-year contract was done she moved north with a friend up to Milwaukee. She enjoyed working as a waitress at Marc’s Big Boy and was featured in newspaper ads. She had planned to move to California, but she met her future husband George, many other Swedish wives, and settled down in Milwaukee. George and Eva were married July 9, 1960. They had one son, George Jr., in 1965 and moved to Brookfield in 1968 where she lived the remainder of her life.
Eva was very independent and a hard worker. If she did not know how to do something she figured it out. She taught herself English by reading newspapers and magazines, and watching TV. Her and husband George remodeled two homes together and she decorated them both with Scandinavian furniture and art. She was very proud of her heritage and enjoyed celebrating Swedish traditions with her local Scandinavian friends and family. Eva loved hosting her family when they came to the U.S., and went home to Stockholm to visit them as often as she could. She was an excellent cook and also enjoyed sewing, making rya rugs and gardening. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren, Grace Elizabeth and George Gilbert III. She really enjoyed watching them grow up and loved to teach and celebrate Swedish traditions with them, especially Sankta Lucia, Christmas Smorgasbord and Midsommar.
Eva quietly battled Alzheimer’s for over 5 1/2 years. Her strong independent spirit allowed her to live out her life on her own terms, in her own home. The family would like to thank the many caregivers that helped Eva over the years. While it was a long, slow goodbye to those closest to her, every good moment was cherished, and it is comforting to know she is now at peace.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents, David and Ruth; husband George; brothers Erik, Henry, and Ingvar; and granddaughter Sophia Marie.
She is survived by her son George Jr. (Katherine); grandchildren Grace and George III; stepson Charles; stepgrandson Spike; siblings Margot, Hans Christer, and Cay; nieces Pia, Elisabeth, Jessica, Jane and Madeline; and nephews Ivo, Jonas, Anders and Daniel.
Flowers sent to her family are greatly appreciated.
Eva’s wishes to be cremated are being handled by Peace of Mind Funeral & Cremation Services of Milwaukee. A private family memorial gathering will take place this summer. Interment will be at Skogskyrkogarden Cemetery, Stockholm Sweden.