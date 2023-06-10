WAUKESHA
Evan G. Lewis
May 13, 1959 — May 28, 2023
Evan G. Lewis, 64, of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2023, preceding his father in death by one day. He was the son of Don E. Lewis (2023) and Jo Ann B. Lewis of Oshkosh. Evan was born in Oshkosh on May 13, 1959. He is a graduate of Brown Deer High School, Class of 1978. He married Nancy (Kegu) Lewis in April 1983 and later divorced. They had two children, Eric and Elizabeth. Evan always remained friends with Nancy. Evan enjoyed cars, car shows, concerts, music, fairs, flea markets and collected everything from baseball cards to lunch boxes. He often took road trips to Oshkosh with his children, to his grandparents, and to Birnamwood to visit his parents. The Oshkosh trips always included a stop at Ardy & Ed’s for the “original” root beer. It wasn’t out of the question for him to take a road trip on any given day.
He was always helping others — in fact, anyone who knew him would say he had a heart for giving. If you needed help, you could call him, and he would be there up until the time that he succumbed to Type II diabetes and had a partial amputation of his leg in 2007.
Evan was living at CrossRoads Care Center in Waukesha since 2015. Recently he had visited with Pastor Peter Bender, Sussex, who helped him to make his peace with God during his last difficulties with diabetes. He was still in good spirits at the time of his death.
Evan is survived by his children, Eric (Katrina) Lewis and Elizabeth (Nick) Flitcroft; his former wife, Nancy M. Lewis; mother, Jo Ann Lewis; siblings: sister Kathleen Poole, brothers, Alan (Kim) Lewis, Todd (Frances) Lewis, and Jim (Yevette) Lewis, along with nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Evan will forever be in our hearts. A service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh on July 8, 2023, at 10:45 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.