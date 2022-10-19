WATERFORD
Evelyn Barbara Sanders
Aug. 1, 1930 - Sept. 17, 2022
Sanders, Evelyn Barbara, age 92, of Waterford, formerly of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 17, 2022, at Waterford Senior Living with her loving family at her side. Evelyn was born August 1, 1930, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Elsmer Max and Sophie Mary (nee Vogel) Heimerl.
She attended St. Florian Catholic Grade School in West Allis, and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School Academy. On September 4, 1950, Evelyn married Howard H. Sanders in Bay View, Wisconsin. Evelyn attended Mt. Sinai School of nursing and graduated in 1951. She was a registered nurse for Waukesha Memorial Hospital for many years before she retired. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Survived by her children, David (Lynn) Sanders, Barbara (Kevin) James and Robert (Renee) Sanders; grandchildren, Heather Sanders, Ashley James, Alyssa (Nick) Mynderse, Justin (Shannon) Sanders, Jessica (Eli) Grauberger, Danny Sanders, Amanda (Mitchel) Poeschel and Rebecca Sanders; great-grandchildren, Allan, Mason, Myles, Madison, Evelyn, Wrenley, Aria, Quinten and Sophie; and by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard; grandson Jeremy; brothers and sisters-in-law.
Memorial gathering on Saturday, October 22, from 10-11 a.m. with Mass beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, WI 53185. Inurnment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 919 W. Main St., Palmyra, WI at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc would be appreciated.
Mealy Funeral Home of Waterford is serving the family. Call 262-534-2233 or visit online at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.