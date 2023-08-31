WAUKESHA
Evelyn ‘Evie’ J. Stencel
July 3, 1935 - Aug. 27, 2023
Evelyn “Evie” J. Stencel, a longtime Waukesha resident, joined her husband, Tom, in heaven while surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born in the Town of Lake on July 3, 1935, the daughter of Henry and Rose Mary (nee Sell) Collard.
Evie proudly worked in several capacities at Lowell Elementary for 37 years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, fixing things that took her husband too long to fix and was a talented seamstress. Evie was an unbelievable cook and delighted in entertaining and providing a delicious feast during the holidays. She was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church and lived a life of strong faith, praying the rosary daily. Evie touched the lives of all who knew her, creating many meaningful and heartfelt connections throughout her life. Her incredible legacy is one of dignity, kindness and love. She was beyond devoted to her husband, Tom and family and her love was one of compassion and sincerity. Evie greeted everyone with her glowing smile and a warm hug, was always gracious and never complained. She will be remembered for her warm spirit, caring heart, graceful beauty and unending love for her family and friends.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Tony (Vicky) Stencel of Long Grove, Ill., Terry Stencel of Waukesha and Cathy (Brian) Pilo of Waukesha. Being a grandmother to her cherished grandchildren Andrew, Alexander and Julia Stencel was her greatest joy and she loved them more than anything. Evie will also be missed and lovingly remembered by her sister, Rosemary Collard, nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Thomas “Tom,” who passed away July 2, 2023; her brother James Collard; her sister Julienne Becker; and her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, from 11 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Interment will be at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Evie’s name are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.