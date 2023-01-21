WAUKESHA
Evelyn Jane Butzlaff
July 20, 1927 — Jan. 15, 2023
Evelyn Jane Butzlaff (nee Wachendorf) passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilbert Butzlaff; sons, Bruce Butzlaff and David Butzlaff; and her sister, Erma (the late Dwight) Keen. Evelyn is survived by her son, Roger (Diane) Butzlaff; daughter, Jeanne Butzlaff; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Butzlaff; granddaughters, Sarah Butzlaff and Crystal (Remington) Schieffer; great-grandchildren, Connor and Saoirse; sister, Lela (Cliff) Theriault; and brothers, William (Neenah) Wachendorf, Robert (Barb) Wachendorf and Roy (Debbie) Niedermeier. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Evelyn was known for prayer and supporting missionaries. She passed down the legacy of bread-making to her children and grandchildren. She is fondly remembered for her lovingly hand sewn and embroidered gifts.
A special thank you to the staff at both Oak Hill Terrace and AngelsGrace Hospice for the wonderful care Evelyn received.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, February 4, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 3 p.m. until the memorial service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Salvation Army would be appreciated.
A private inurnment will be held at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.