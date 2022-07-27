WAUKESHA
Evelyn Mae ‘Terry’ Wellner
1940 - 2022
Evelyn Mae “Terry” Wellner (nee Whittenberger) of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at the age of 82 surrounded by her dear family.
She will be greatly missed by her children David (Liz), Scott and Mark. Evelyn was the proud grandma of Timothy (Tracy), Mike (Kayla), Adam and Brittney. She was also the adoring great-grandma and shopped for everyone. She is further survived by many other relatives and dear friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; her siblings Richard Whittenberger and Cindy Fenske; and grandson Travis Wellner.
Evelyn took great care of her husband for a very long time. After his passing, her life changed quite a bit. She shifted her focus to caring for her loving sons and their growing families. She also embraced change by learning new skills, like pumping her own gas and figuring out ever-evolving technology. One of the ways she cared for her family was through preparedness. It gave her peace to consider every possible scenario and have what she needed on hand to take care of herself and her beloved family. Having worked for many years in the business offices of J.C. Penney, she thoroughly enjoyed putting her associate’s discount to good use ... especially if she was outfitting her family or making sure that Bath & Body Works had empty space on their shelves for new products after she would leave with her haul. Given her affinity for Christmas, it makes sense that she delighted in shopping like there was always a holiday coming up. Another way in which Evelyn kept the Christmas spirit all year long was through her unabashed love of good food and sweet wine. Whether it was a buffet in town, or a lovely supper club tucked away in the woods, she appreciated a great meal with great company. The wine, however, she didn’t have to go too far to enjoy. She kept an ample supply at home and appreciated the occasional glass while cheering on the Packers, her favorite NASCAR drivers, or watching the daily drama unfold on one of “her stories.” When not walking the aisles of a store, she adored walking the land that belongs to her family “Up North.” Her sure-footedness was impressive and she was navigating rural paths with ease even a few short weeks before her passing. Sometimes, her walking Up North led her right into a casino or two and it was not out of character for her try her luck at the ever-exciting penny slot machines.
A memorial gathering will take place at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Friday, July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 12:30 p.m. Please join Evelyn’s family to toast the life of this wonderful woman and bid her farewell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn’s honor to HAWS, the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.