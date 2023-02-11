MENOMONEE FALLS
Evelyn R. Stade
Evelyn R. Stade of Menomonee Falls, WI, formerly of New Berlin and Florence, Ariz., was called from this life on December 30, 2022, at the age of 97. She leaves behind a son, a daughter, a step-daughter and many other relatives and friends who knew and loved her. A visitation will held February 20 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20851 W. Main St. in Lannon, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m. The full obituary can be viewed at www.schmidtandbartelt. com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt-A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.