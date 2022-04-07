Evelyn S. Altobelli
Sept. 13, 1940 - April 4, 2022
Evelyn S. Altobelli, age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Evelyn Ann “Evy” was born in Chicago, Ill., on September 13, 1940, and was the only child of Peter and Marguerite (Thorpe) Sagos. She married John Altobelli, her loving husband of 52 years, on May 7, 1960. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Evy is survived by her children, Beth Altobelli, Johnny Altobelli, Kristi (Jeff) Story and Pete (Mary) Altobelli; grandchildren, Jordan (Jonathan) Utley, Anthony, Talia, Joshua and Amanda Story, Sofia, Giana and Vinnie Altobelli; nephew and family, Tony (Ilona) Altobelli and children, Kataryna and Alyssia; godchildren, Linda DalSanto, Sandy Thoms and Kelsey Colleran; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A brief visitation will also be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Northbrook Church, 4014 Highway 167 in Richfield, prior to a service celebrating her life which will be held at 11 a.m. Evy will be laid to rest at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Memorials may be given to Compassion International, Northbrook Church or donor’s choice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.