Evonne Rae Hanson
Aug. 8, 1939 - Oct. 24, 2022
Evonne Rae Hanson, age 83, passed away on October 24, 2022. She was born on August 8, 1939, in Bottineau, North Dakota, to Ray and Erleen Brooks.
Evonne is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bob; her children, Katerina McGinnis, Eric (Eloise) Hanson and Leif (Adria) Hanson; grandchildren, Ryan and Evan; and siblings, Donna and Barbara.
Evonne loved music. She learned how to play the guitar and banjo when she was younger and went on to teach others her talented skill. Evonne built confirmation programs for her church and was the director of Christian education. Evonne cherished her family and loved spending her time with them. Their three beautiful children were the apple of their lives, and they couldn’t be prouder. They will miss all the love she gave them.
Memorials in Evonne’s name can be made out to Three Pillars.
A memorial service will take place at the Ewald Chapel at Three Pillars, 375 Highway 67, Dousman, WI 53118, on November 4, at 1 p.m. with a gathering to follow the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.