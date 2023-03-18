MUKWONAGO
Felipe R. Sanchez
Feb. 19, 1948 — March 15, 2023
Felipe R. Sanchez of Mukwonago was born into eternal life at AngelsGrace Hospice on March 15, 2023, at the age of 75. He is the loving husband of Jennie Sanchez (nee Schroeder) of 53 years; loving dad of Lucia (Dean) Janke, Suzi (Jim) Geske, and Sheila (Chad) Klawitter; and proud grandpa of Raquel (Nick), Miranda, Kyleigh, Tanner, Sulley, Kassie and Grayden. He is further survived by his sisters Carmen (Rafael), Margarita (Ramon) and Diana (Frank).
Felipe was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Sanchez and Margarita Rodriguez; a sister Marta Rodriguez; and a brother Victor Sanchez.
Felipe worked for Waukesha Electric for 39 years. He enjoyed travelling on bus trips with Jennie and the church, building bird houses, feeding the birds and squirrels, gardening, and really enjoyed decorating the yard with windmills and such. He loved his lottery tickets. Although Felipe liked traveling, he loved to be back at home. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, at Caldwell United Methodist Church, 8504 Caldwell Road, Mukwonago, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Caldwell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Caldwell United Methodist Church or Angels Grace Hospice.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.