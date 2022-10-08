Ferrell ‘Rusty’ ‘Bud’ Babbitt
Nov. 3, 1935 — Oct. 6, 2022
Ferrell “Rusty” “Bud” Babbitt, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep during the morning hours of October 6, 2022 at home with his granddaughter.
Ferrell was born on November 3, 1935, in Gracemont, Oklahoma to Ruben Douglas Babbitt and Edith Cleon Babbitt (McCullough).
After graduating from Hoover High School in 1953, Ferrell enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was a radio operator aboard the Douglas C-47 from the 21st Troop Carrier Squadron, 374th Troop Carrier Wing. The planes would lift off from a small, pierced steel planking (PSP) airfield in Korea. The nickname Kyushu Gypsies was given to the squadron because of its frequent moves to different bases in Japan, as well as later on the Korean Peninsula.
After basic training, Ferrell was stationed at March Airforce base where he met and married the love of his life, Joann M. Babbitt (Portz) in 1955. After the birth of their son Donald in 1957, the three traveled the country and the world throughout Ferrell’s Air Force career. After 22 1/2 years of active military duty, Ferrell retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1981.
After retiring from the USAF, Ferrell worked for five years at General Dynamics until his full retirement in 1989. Ferrell had longtime associations with the Free Masons and Shriners, where he earned the 32 degree. He was the Master chief of the Mounted Patrol, entertaining thousands of parade goers every year.
Ferrell loved spending time with his wife, grandchildren and extended family. He always stayed active in his church, never hesitating to give back to his community. He enjoyed traveling, camping, golf, and baseball. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate and play sports. Ferrell was a man of honor and his word. He will be remembered for his brilliance, quick wit, huge heart, charming smile, and unwavering loyalty. He was a hero to many.
Ferrell is survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Joann M. Babbitt (Portz); son, Donald R. Babbitt (Joan M. Babbitt, nee Loeser); grandchildren Amy Heileman (Chris), Jenny Gnewuch (Jacob), and Christopher D. Babbitt (Kim McDonald); nine great-grandchildren, Amelia, Brooklyn, Benjamin, Liam, Charlie LouAnn, Charlie Ray, Cody, Cashden and Dominic; brother Cliff Babbitt; sister Sue Barnett; loving niece Rhonda Ruthenberg Henderson (J.R.); sisters and brothers in-law; nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Ferrell was preceded in death by his sister Betty Ruthenburg.
In lieu of flowers, donation to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin in Ferrell’s name would be appreciated.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, October 16, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A service is to follow the visitation with Pastor Wes Werner presiding. Following the service, military honors will be accorded.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.