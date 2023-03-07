WAUKESHA
Florence M. Mentz
Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022
Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz.
On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green Bay. He preceded her in death May 21, 1996. She was a longtime employee at the downtown Sentry Foods on Bank Street serving as head cashier until her retirement in 1984. She was a faithful member at St. Paul Catholic Church where she participated in Christian Mothers, ironed the linens for Mass and helped the school children with reading.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Joan Straub of San Antonio, Texas; her grandchildren, David (Lisa) Straub of Georgia, Jed (Heather) Straub of San Antonio, Texas, and Daniel (Jane) Straub of England; and her special great-grandchildren, August, Elizabeth, Tess, Palmer and Marlin. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law Sara Anschutz of Sturgeon Bay and Joan Mentz, and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law Walter Straub; her brothers Ralph and Kenneth Anschutz; brother-in-law Robert Mentz; and her sister-in-law Anita Anschutz.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 14, from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. memorial Mass all at St. Paul Catholic Church, S38-W31620 Wern Way, Waukesha, WI 53189 (corner of highways D and 83 in Genesee Depot).
Memorials in Florence’s name are appreciated to the charity of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank Elizabeth Hansen, RN, from Accent Hospice and all the staff that so skillfully and compassionately cared for her.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.