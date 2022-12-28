EAGLE
Florence McCutchin
July 20, 1948 - Dec. 24, 2022
Florence McCutchin, 74, of Eagle, passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Florence was born on July 20, 1948, in Milwaukee, the daughter of James and Florence (Poznanski) Callahan.
After high school, she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Florence was passionate about needle felting and miniatures and loved sharing her passion with her grandchildren. Florence was smart, hard-working and lived her life with extreme positivity and optimism.
Florence is survived by her husband, Clark McCutchin; her daughter, Stacy McCutchin Niven (Brian Ehrgott); and her son Cory (Heather) McCutchin. She is further survived by her four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Nick and Erin Niven and Thayre McCutchin; sister-in-law Barb Engel; two brothers, Doug and Keith; sister, Joyce; as well as many relatives and friends.
Florence’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to her ProHealth Care cancer specialists as well as the amazing nurses with ProHealth Care Hospice services for the wonderful support and care they provided her, especially during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Florence’s honor may be made to the ProHealth Care Cancer Center, 240 Maple Court, Mukwonago, WI 53149.
Florence will be dearly missed but forever remembered by those she leaves behind.
The family will hold a private service to honor Florence’s life.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.