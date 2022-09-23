PEWAUKEE
Florine B. ‘Flory’ Schreibel (nee Poppie)
Florine B. “Flory” Schreibel (nee Poppie) of Pewaukee passed away on September 19, 2022 at the age of 83 surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) E. Schreibel for 60 years. Beloved mom of Lynne Ann Schreibel (Mark Wolf) and Tom Schreibel (Dana). Proud and devoted grandma to grandson Brent Schreibel (Kelsey) and step-grandson Cale Wolf (Katie). Adoring great-grandma to Thomas and Henry Schreibel and Wyatt Wolf.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 25. Visitation from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha are appreciated.
Krause Funeral Home, 414-464-4640, is serving the family.