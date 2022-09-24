PEWAUKEE
Florine B. ‘Flory’ Schreibel (nee Poppie)
Nov. 6, 1938 — Sept. 19, 2022
Florine B. “Flory” Schreibel (nee Poppie) of Pewaukee passed away on September 19, 2022, at the age of 83 surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas “Tom” E. Schreibel for 60 years. Beloved mom of Lynne Ann Schreibel (Mark Wolf) and Tom Schreibel (Dana). Proud and devoted grandma to grandson Brent Schreibel (Kelsey) and step-grandson Cale Wolf (Katie).
Adoring great grandma to Thomas and Henry Schreibel and Wyatt Wolf.
Born November 6, 1938, in Dousman, Flory was one of six children born to Norris and Genevieve Poppie. She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1956. Flory married Tom in 1958 at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
Flory was an avid reader, gardener, master Christmas cookie baker and enjoyed knitting and sewing. For 25 years, Flory greatly enjoyed her job in the Learning Place at WCTC helping students and working with her friends/colleagues. She enjoyed retirement during the winter months with Tom at “a little piece of heaven” in their condo at Port of the Islands in Naples, Florida.
Flory loved her immediate family, but she also treasured being a sister, niece, cousin and auntie to her extended family. She was kind, caring and compassionate with a great sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her mom and dad; and siblings Donald Poppie, Keith Poppie, Paul Poppie, Richard Poppie and Beverly Gilbertson Hahn (Poppie).
The family wishes to thank the team at AngelsGrace Hospice for providing outstanding care, comfort and support. Blessed to have dear friend Karen lending her support to Flory and family.
Grateful to Pastor Andy Fetters for spiritual support and guidance.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 25. Visitation from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha are appreciated.
Krause Funeral Home, 414464-4640, is serving the family.