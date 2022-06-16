Fr. Paul Nadolny
Fr. Paul Nadolny, SVD, who was born and raised in Waukesha passed away June 12, 2022. He was the loving son of the late John and Elizabeth Nadolny.
Resurrection Mass will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Techny Towers, Techny Ill. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Techny.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Nadolny’s name for the care of retired Divine Word missionaries and infirmed missionaries, c/o Divine Word Residence, P.O. Box 6000, Techny, IL 60082-6038.
The family will have a Mass for Paul in Waukesha on July 22. Information will be posted when the details are finalized.
Arrangements by N. H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.