WAUKESHA
Frances A. Kawatski
April 18, 1925 - July 16, 2022
Frances A. Kawatski (nee Boehmke) passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on July 16, 2022, at age 97. She was born on April 18, 1925, in Waukesha, where she resided all her life.
Frances married John H. Kawatski on May 4, 1946, and together they raised five children: Kathryn Behrens of Columbus, Ohio, Lois Kawatski of Waukesha, Jane (John) Egan of Waukesha and Carol (John) Schmidt of Mukwonago. Son Steven died in 2017 and twin sons Timmy and Tommy died in 1947 in infancy. Frances and John were married for 35 years before John’s death in 1982.
Frances was predeceased by four of her siblings and most recently her son-in-law Brent Behrens in 2021. She is survived by her brother Dan Boehmke (Cheryl) of Arkansas, sister-in-law Kathy Boehmke of Waukesha and nephew Mark (Kathy) Dahms of Waukesha. She was dear Amah to seven grandchildren and dear great Amah to 12 great-grandchildren.
She was a charter member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waukesha, where she participated in Christian Mothers, Catholic Study Club for over 60 years and the annual fall festivals. She was also a member of the Wisconsin Historical Society. Frances was an example of what a homemaker strived to be: a nurturer of faith in her family, and adept at sewing, cooking, canning and thriftiness in managing a household. She had many longtime friends and enjoyed travel and activities with them including playing bridge.
The visitation for Frances will be held on Monday, July 25, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Newhall Ave., Waukesha, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m. noon. The eulogy will precede the Mass. There will be a private, immediate family only, graveside burial for Frances and Steve.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Please no flowers due to family allergies. If you wish, you may choose to remember Frances with a donation to St. Mary Catholic Church in Waukesha or a charity of your choice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message visit www.randledable.com.