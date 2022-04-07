Frances Diana Anderson
Oct. 20, 1959 - April 1, 2022
Frances Diana Anderson passed away April 1, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, surrounded by her family.
Frances was born Frances Diana Friedl on October 20, 1959, to Walter Friedl and Gertrude Elsa Friedl in Milwaukee. Frances was the youngest of four children. Born an animal lover she had her share of beloved animals through out the years; her horse Khloe (22) was her baby. Fran loved music, dancing, as well as spending time with her dog Tora, and her grandchildren, friends, and family.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents.
Fran is survived by her life partner, David Anderson, and her children, Angela (Justin) Garczynski, David (Melonie) Anderson, and Eric Anderson. She is also survived by her siblings, Gary (Bonnie) Kleist, Walter (Sandy) Friedl, and Mona Friedl (Phil Rhunde); her grandchildren, Jayden and Logan Garczynski, and Kayleigh, Keagan, and Kylor Anderson; as well as her nieces, Autumn (Jeff) Tremblay, Lizzy (Mike) Thimm and Heidi (Matt) Lauersdorf; other family members and amazing lifelong friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 29, beginning at 3 p.m., followed by service at 5 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A celebration of life will also be held.
Please follow Pagenkopf Funeral Home for updates at https://www.pagenkopf.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.