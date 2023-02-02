Frances Katherine Taube
Aug. 19, 1929 - Jan. 10, 2023
Frances Katherine Taube passed away while sleeping on January 10, 2023, at the age of 93. She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Earl and Hilda Wood on August 19, 1929.
She graduated from Kenosha High School, then the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom Taube, and moved around the country from Janesville to Independence, Mo., back to Waukesha, then to Sturgis, Mich., before finally settling back in Waukesha in her 50s. During that time, she went back to school at Western Michigan and received her master's degree in library sciences and became the head librarian at the Sturgis public library and then later the Elm Grove library. She and her husband raised a son and a daughter, Meg Carracci and Tom Taube Jr.
She is survived by her children, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, one year ago. She passed away while sleeping at 3 Pillars nursing home, which really was a blessing since she suffered from dementia, and no longer recognized her family members. Now those are her stats. Almost sounds like reading the back of her baseball card. But none of this information really tells you about who my mom really was, o let me enlighten you.
My mother, Fran Taube, was a beautiful human being and the best mother that a child could ever be blessed to have. She kissed our wounds when we had them, disciplined us when we needed it and laughed with us often. She supported my sister and I relentlessly and loved us unconditionally. She let us know we could be anything we wanted to be but we also knew she expected our best effort at whatever we did. She held everyone in the family to a high standard, which made us all better people. I remember on more than one occasion her telling my teacher that if I misbehaved in class to not send me to the office but to just give her a call and she’d take care of the problem ... and she would. But even so there has never been anyone in my life that has made me feel as special as that woman did, which she exhibited by making her wicked delicious donuts every time I came home to visit. She was very strong in her faith and we had numerous discussions about death in the past two years before her dementia set in. She felt she lived a good and fulfilling life and didn’t fear death. We will miss her dearly.
The services for Frances will be held on Saturday, February 4, from 1:30 p.m. until the start of services at 2 p.m. at Three Pillars, 375 Highway 67, Dousman, WI 53118. In lieu of flowers, donations to Three Pillars Senior Living Community are appreciated.
