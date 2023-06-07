Francis ‘Frank’ McDonald
1935 - 2023
Francis “Frank” McDonald passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the age of 87 in Eagle River. Frank was born in Waukesha in 1935 and resided there until moving up to Eagle River five years ago. He graduated from St. Joseph Elementary School in 1951.
Ten years later, he married his sweetheart, Lillian “Madge” Deatrick. Frank spent most of his professional career as a driver for Wisconsin Coach Lines/Coach USA. He truly enjoyed his work and loved the opportunity to see the beauty of the United States from behind the wheel of a bus. His early working years were spent at the Waukesha Freeman as well as School for Boys in Wales. He rarely missed the Friday Night Bowling League at Facaro’s. No matter what Frank was doing, he enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Joseph) Kraczek of Eagle River. He was the proud grandpa of Robert (Jenna Glenn) Kraczek of St. James, Mo., Christopher (Becca Rodriguez) Kraczek of Pewaukee, and Anthony (Melanie) Kraczek of Eagle River. He was thrilled to be the great grandpa of Kaylee and Lily Ann Kraczek. Frank is survived by his sister Sarah Koltz and sisters-in-law Shirley McDonald and Phyllis McDonald. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lillian (Madge) (nee. Deatrick); son, Steven J. McDonald; siblings Patricia Cepauskas, James McDonald Jr., Joseph McDonald, Mary Lou (James) Higgins and Michael McDonald; and brother-in-law Wallace Klotz.
A visitation will take place for Frank at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Saturday, June 10, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. Privately, Frank will be laid to rest with Madge at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.