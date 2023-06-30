Frank A. Stockinger
June 20, 1951 - June 4, 2023
On the morning of June 4, 2023, the world lost Frank A. Stockinger. Beloved husband, father, brother, son, and renaissance man. He was born on June 20, 1951, the son of Bette (Cain) and Frank Stockinger.
Frank attended Waukesha South High School where he excelled in the visual arts. He went on to study political science and psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, graduating in 1974. That same year he was united in marriage to his love, Julie (Wyssling) Stockinger. Starting in high school and beyond Frank worked at Precision Mold Plating (Waukesha) as a foreman. In 1985, he found his career passion and became an investment broker. He credits Dennis Krause as his financial mentor.
Throughout his life, Frank was continuously discovering a new, improved version of himself and reflected this in the many beautiful things he made. Frank had an unusual gift. He possessed the eye of an artist with the precision of an engineer.
In 1977 Frank and Julie bought an 1892 Waukesha landmark, this was his magnum opus. He lovingly and painstakingly restored furniture, woodwork, tiled bathrooms, hallways and the kitchen. Frank and his dear friend Clay White delighted in collecting striking advertising imagery. Frank designed and fabricated meticulously crafted display cases for his collections. In his free-time he always looked forward to playing sheepshead, sculpting his privet hedges, preparing his delicious meatloaf and sharing great music.
In addition to Frank’s interest in vintage advertising and home restoration he was passionate about sports cars, especially German ones. From his 356 and air-cooled 911 Targa to his water-cooled 996 and Boxster. Frank was a true enthusiast; he loved driving and he shared his passion with others.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 49 years, Julie; his son, Colin Stockinger; and his beloved blue heeler companion, Raymond. He is further survived by his brother John (Mary) Stockinger; sister Bette Jo Hinrichs; and the many lifelong friends and relatives who enriched his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as dear friends Bob Goetzleman and Edward Stamm.
Funeral services will be held at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home at 1110 S. Grand Ave. in Waukesha, on July 14, with visitation from 9:11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with service to follow. A celebration of Frank’s life will take place afterward at Frame Park’s Rotary Building from 1 p.m. to 3:56 p.m. Memorials in Frank’s name are appreciated to Waukesha Food Pantry, Family Assistance-Waukesha Service Club or the Family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.