Frank ‘Frankie’ Martinez, USMC
Aug. 22, 1952 - Aug. 19, 2022
Frank “Frankie” Martinez, age 69, was born August 22, 1952, to Adela and Francisco Martinez Sr. in Waukesha.
In 1972, Frank joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where his highest rank was a sergeant. He achieved marksman sharpshooter and retired as a Vietnam War veteran. After serving in the Marines, Frank was employed at Navistar for 25 years.
On June 28, 1980, Frank was united in marriage with Linda McCabe. Through their love, his three girls were born. Mandi, Nikki and Jaimi were his whole world. He enjoyed coaching their softball and basketball teams, walking downtown Waukesha and road trips to Texas with them, among many other things.
After retirement, Frank could be found supporting his grandchildren in all their activities. During his free time, he also enjoyed listening to music, watching sports, and meeting up with friends for breakfast or to play pool. Frank held loyalty above everything, and no one was more loyal than his friends.
Surviving Frank are his four daughters, Mandi Martinez, Nikki (Fani) Spyropoulos, Jaimi (Adam) Tellier and Brenda (Eric) McGinnis; one stepson, Justin Romaine; 14 grandchildren, Kelsie, Kendra, Dimitri, Khloie, Konstadina, Abel, Macie, Aria, Cole, Austin, Jacob, Joseph, Cameron and Jaden; one great-grandson, Lorenzo; siblings Thelma Migdal, David (Connie) Martinez and Dan Martinez; and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Mary Ramirez and Yolanda Tatalovich; his brother-in-law Tim Migdal; his granddaughter Delanie; and his best fur friend Major.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Froedtert, especially the 8th floor CFAC unit.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to USMC at www.nmcrs.org/donate.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with funeral services to honor Frankie’s life to be held at 6 p.m.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.