Frank McNabb
Frank McNabb Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022, at the age of 93. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1948 and served until 1952. As a Shriner, Frank enjoyed acts of service. He especially relished his service in the Clown Unit as Sparkles the clown. His favorite event was the Circus Parade.
Frank will be truly missed by his wife of 72 years, Grace, and his children: Doug (Suzanne), Jim (Sheri), Gail (Tom). He is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandbaby. Frank is further survived by other dear relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his son Ken, daughter-in-law Connie, and both of his parents.
A memorial gathering will be held for Frank at First United Methodist Church (121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Memorials are appreciated to Katie’s Kloset, 404 Wilmont Drive Unit D, Waukesha, WI 53189, 262-746-9034, and Walk to End Alzheimer's Wisconsin (Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011), 1-800-272-3900.