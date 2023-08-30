WALES
Franklin ‘Frank’ D. Badciong
July 10, 1933 - Aug. 26, 2023
Franklin “Frank” D. Badciong a longtime Wales resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 90. He was born in Waukesha on July 10, 1933, the son of Henry and Hazel (nee Grant) Badciong.
On June 25, 1960, he married his beloved wife, Anna Mae (Schuster) Badciong; she preceded him in death on November 2, 2017. Frank worked as a machinist for many years. He loved gardening, cooking, fishing, coin collecting and in retirement, traveling. Frank especially enjoyed vacationing in Minocqua. He was always pleasant and had a great sense of humor.
He will be sadly missed by his sons, Steven (Ruth) Badciong of Winona, Minn., Jeffery (Jean) Badciong of Waukesha, and James (Julie) Badciong of Wauwatosa. He was the proud grandfather of Timothy Badciong, Peter Badciong, Joshua (Kaytlyn) Badciong, Matthew (Heather) Badciong, Megan Cicona and Sydney Badciong and great-grandfather of Dylan and Charleigh Badciong; Aurora Badciong, Liliana and Addison Cicona. He is further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife of 57 years, Anna Mae, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joanne Raumann and Betty Green and his parents.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Allay Hospice, the care team at Three Pillars including, Amy in the kitchen for making sure Frank got his malt ice cream and to the pastors at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waukesha for their visits.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 2, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at Jerusalem Cemetery in Wales.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank’s name are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 Whiterock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.