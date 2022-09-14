Fred A. Janke Jr.
Feb. 17, 1940 - Sept. 12, 2022
Fred A. Janke Jr., age 82, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on February 17, 1940, to Fred and Irene (Hemke) Janke in Summit Township.
Fred is survived by his children, Cindy (Bob) Ellis, Mike Janke and Michelle (Bruce) Coleman; three stepchildren, Frances (Mark) Hunsaker, Angela (Timothy) Ferguson and Jon Minnick; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many extended loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne “Bonnie” Lois Janke (nee Kelley); brothers Fran and Melvin “Butch” Janke; and sister Janet Kreklow.
Fred was an auto mechanic for about 50 years. He ran his own shop in Dousman for 25 years. Fred enjoyed drag racing for about 10 years, and after that went into model railroading.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. noon on Monday, September 19, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location), 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Concord United Methodist Cemetery, W1096 Concord Center Drive in Sullivan.
The family would like to thank AngelsGrace and Heritage Lake Country for their care of Fred.
