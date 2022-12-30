WAUKESHA
Fred A. Thompson
July 15, 1926 - Dec. 20, 2022
Fred A. Thompson of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Lake Country Health and Rehab at the age of 96. He was born in Waukesha on July 15, 1926 the son of Fred and Susan (nee Noll) Thompson. Fred loved music and spending the holidays with his family. He always had a positive outlook on life despite life’s challenges.
He is survived by his brother James (the late Mary Ellen) Thompson; and his special niece Janet (Bruce) Dennert and their family. He is also loved and will be fondly remembered by many other nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers LeRoy (Mary Anne) Thompson and Robert (Lila) Thompson and sister LaVern (Phil) Hazard.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.