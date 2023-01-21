SUSSEX
Frederick (Fred) Herman Keller
Dec. 21, 1931 — Jan. 12, 2023
Frederick (Fred) Herman Keller entered this world December 21, 1931. He was born to Hilbert F. Keller and Regina (Halbach) Keller in Burlington. He had two older sisters and one younger sister and often “complained” to his children and grandchildren that he had to wear hand me down clothes from his older sisters for years. He left this world for a better place on January 12, 2023, to join wife June, who passed away in October 2021, for more adventures with her.
Similar to many of his generation, he started to work early with his father and his businesses, including Reinders Brothers and various odd jobs. One of his better odd jobs was working at the State Fair poultry division, and because of his size (6’2” at age 14) and expertise, that they signed him up as an 18-year-old for the next four years. A large portion of his youth was also spent playing sports and collecting historical artifacts.
He attended Marquette University High School where he was very proud to say that he was part of two teams that went to the state high school finals in basketball. Fred went to Marquette University for one year then to Carroll College (now University) playing basketball at both places and being on the first Carroll team to advance to the NAIA Tournament. He met his future wife around this time and immediately fell in love with June when they went to Gilles together and she ordered raw onions on her burger. A match made in heaven for the both of them.
Fred volunteered for induction to the U.S. military in 1952 and after basic training he served in Germany as an MP. During his service he kept sending letters and pictures back to June, and really started his history collecting during his down time. He also participated in an amazing amount of sports in the European Athletics Sports Championships, including football, basketball and soccer. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he made his way back to June and was ready to start their life together.
They married June 4. 1955, started a family, and eventually moved to Sussex in 1959. He was a worker and eventually became partial owner of Sussex Mills, a feed and farm supply business. He fell in love with Sussex, and he and June became a special part of it. During this time, Fred’s love of history and sports went hand in hand for the rest of his life.
Several years after purchasing the house he had the foresight that when the village started paving the road in front of his house he asked if the crew could do a patch in their backyard for a full basketball court with lights. This became known in the area as the Keller Court, as it was open to all neighbor kids to come and play not only basketball, but all sorts of games. It was lighted, and the lights went out at 10 p.m. for the neighbor’s sanity. He poured himself into the local middle and high school sports programs, especially pushing the importance of Title IX for women’s sports. He and June found the time to attend their kids sporting events and other school activities and became very involved in the local programs.
He was a volunteer fireman for 26 years, an honorary member of the Lions Club, reporter, photographer, sports editor, wrote the Bald Facts, and wrote many historical articles and a few books for the Sussex Sun. He was the photographer of Sussex history, the historian of the Sussex Lisbon area and a member of the Waukesha County Historical Society. He and June collected stamps, coins, Kewpie dolls, fossils and anything to do with Sussex. Prior to 1976, he was instrumental in promoting and developing the Sussex Village Park. He also recognized the need to develop more parks for the people moving into the area. In 1976, he started working for the village, eventually becoming park superintendent before retiring in 1993. He was a big organizer and believer in all the local community events from parades and Easter egg hunts, and was a fixture at them, taking pictures. He believed in Sussex!
In 2001, he and June donated their vast collection of Sussex memorabilia to the Sussex-Lisbon Historical Society and Museum, and with the help of many others became the Sussex-Lisbon Museum. This is one of his longest lasting contributions to Sussex. As he said to his children and many grandchildren, “how can you know where you are going if you never knew where you started?” Sports and history kept him with his family for all his 91 years. He traveled to see his grandkids play all over the country, and while there, he would pick up some more history. Until his last day on earth he participated to better the museum and still kept a diary for new information on Sussex.
Fred is survived by his four children, Craig (Kari), Carol (Mike) Fosdick, Catherine and Curt (Kim); 10 grandchildren, Jenny, Jessica, Mark, Mike, Erik, Melissa, Kianna, Kariss, Kaylee and Kieran; 10 great-grandchildren, Sophie, Stella, Melanie, Michael, Keller, Leia, Javier, Pablo, Jackson and Cole. He is further survived by sister-in-law Cindy Duer and brother-in-law Fred (Ralene) Krafczyk and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June, who he was always anxious to see again, his sisters Betty (Rocky) Gervasi, Mary Lou (Phil) Dreis, Agnes (Harry) Pohl, and his grandson Jimmy Keller.
Visitation Saturday, January 28, at the funeral home, W250-N6505 Highway 164, Sussex, from 9:30 a.m. until the the memorial service at noon. Fred and June will be laid to rest at St. Alban's Cemetery in Sussex.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fred and June Keller Memorial Fund at Waukesha County Community Foundation, 2727 N. Grandview Blvd., Suite 301, Waukesha, WI 53188, or online at waukeshafoundation.org/keller.
Schmidt & Bartelt of Sussex, (262) 246-4774, is serving the family. Visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.