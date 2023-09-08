Gabriele La Joie (nee Schulte zu Berge von Groote)
Sept. 11, 1939 - Sept. 2, 2023
Gabriele La Joie, a remarkable woman of indomitable spirit and grace, passed away on September 2, 2023, at the age of 83. Born in Berlin, Germany, on September 11, 1939, she was a tenacious survivor from a young age.
Her early years were marked by the resilience of her family, who fled the devastating air raids in Berlin and embarked on a new life in Bremen with only the essentials they carried with them. Gabriele’s journey was one of courage and determination. After completing her studies at the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, she began her career as an occupational therapist in Zurich, Switzerland, and later set sail for Canada, where she continued to practice in Québec City.
It was in the midst of her remarkable journey that she met and married the love of her life, Dr. William La Joie, their enduring bond, a testament to the power of love.
A woman of many passions, Gabriele found joy in dancing, sailing, skiing, and tennis. She had an insatiable thirst for knowledge, indulging in languages and immersing herself in the beauty of foreign cultures. Gabriele was not only an avid patron of the fine arts but also a dedicated supporter of local artists, forever enhancing the community’s appreciation for creativity. Her talent for hospitality was unmatched, as she orchestrated countless parties and celebrations throughout her life, leaving cherished memories in the hearts of those lucky enough to attend.
Known affectionately as “Billi” by family and close friends, Gabriele’s playful personality was not only evident in her role as a gracious hostess but also in her ability to effortlessly make friends near and far. Her whimsical spirit was a magnet for kindred souls, and she had a knack for turning ordinary moments into magical memories, infusing joy into every corner of her world.
Gabriele’s strength and unwavering devotion shone brightly in her role as caregiver to her husband, William, during his decline until his passing six years ago. Her love knew no bounds, and she continued to be a source of inspiration and comfort to her family, living each day with a joyful spirit.
She is survived by her loving sons, Alexis (wife Diana) and Nicholas (partner Anna); her brother Bernt (wife Christiane); her adoring grandsons, Maximilian and Augustin; and niece and goddaughter Bettina. She is further survived by William’s seven other children, William, Linda, James, Jerry, Cynthia, Julia and Mark and their families as well as a large extended family. Her love for music echoed in her constant humming and whistling, while her connection to nature was evident in her endless walks. Her boundless optimism and belief that things could turn out alright if one but tries was a guiding light for all who knew her.
Gabriele’s legacy is one of resilience, love, and a relentless pursuit of joy. She leaves behind a tapestry of beautiful moments and a profound impact on all who had the privilege of sharing in her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association and to the Humane Society of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, from which she obtained her beloved dog Watson.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 16, at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 12 p.m. A procession to St. Paul Cemetery in Genesee and graveside prayers will follow. A reception will take place immediately after the graveside services at the family home.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.