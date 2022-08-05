JANESVILLE
Garith D. Carlson
April 27, 1927 - Aug. 2, 2022
Garith D. Carlson of Janesville, formerly of Palmyra, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the age of 95. He was born in Waukesha on April 27, 1927, the son of Rudolph and Helen (nee Coleman) Carlson.
Garith served as a civilian mariner in the United States Merchant Marines. He worked for Stevens Construction for many years as a superintendent, retiring in 1992. Garith enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors, but most of all loved spending time with his family. He was the beloved husband, companion and “My Darling” of Virginia Mae (Dahlgren) for 62 years, before her passing on November 19, 2009.
He is loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Cherished father to April (Scott) Marshall of Hustisford, Cynthia (the late Albert) Gagliano of Eagle, Christine (Bill) Quade of Janesville and Sherry (Stephen) Zampack of Waukesha. Loving grandfather to Heather (Brad) Townsend, Jason (Beth) Penoske, Shanna (Jeremy) Bautz, Gina Rose Gagliano, Joshua (Samantha) Marshall and Alexandra (Joshua) Porter; great-grandfather to Elizabeth (Peter) Greene; and great-great-grandfather to Eloise Greene. Also survived by his brothers, Richard (Joan) Carlson, David Carlson and Yvonne Carlson along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
In addition to his beloved wife, Virginia, he was preceded in death by his brother Rolo Carlson and sister Betty VanHasselt.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. A procession to Prairie Home Cemetery for burial will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to your favorite charity.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547- 4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.