WAUKESHA
Garland ‘Gary’ Holsclaw
June 11, 1945 — April 25, 2022
Garland “Gary” Holsclaw of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the age of 76 with his loving wife and children at his side in Brookfield. Gary was born on June 11, 1945, in Evanston, Illinois, to Garland W. and Eleanore Holsclaw. He graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1963.
In June 1966 Gary married Rebecca “Becky” Martens. Gary and Becky had three children, Brian, Mark and Margaret “Maggie.” In June 1984, Gary married Lisa Tulogeski. Gary was employed at SPX Corporation in Waukesha for 48 years as an assembler before retiring in 2015. He spent his life enjoying travel with his wife, Lisa, sports cars, and watching his favorite sports teams: the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.
Gary is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lisa, as well as his children Brian (Katherine), Mark (Jaishree), and Margaret “Maggie.” He is further survived by grandsons Tyrin, Nicholas, Ashton, Langdon and Bryson. A brother, Bruce (Hollee) of Mauston, also survives him. He will be missed by in-laws Ginger Bernal, Steve (Linda) Tulogeski, Craig (Sharyl) Tulogeski, Sheri (Rick) Lambert, Jake Tulogeski and Karen (Joe) Siehr.
