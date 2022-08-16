WAUKESHA
Gary E. Charbonneau
Jun. 11, 1940 - Aug. 10, 2022
Gary E. Charbonneau, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1940, to the late Evan and Verna (Ladwig) Charbonneau in Milwaukee. Gary was united in marriage to Cynthia Sobanski on Aug. 26, 1961, at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, West Allis.
He worked as a police officer for the Milwaukee Police Department for 29 years before his retirement. Gary enjoyed time spent “up-north” where he developed and hunted the land as well as taking trips out West to hunt. He was a hard worker, fixing anything he could get his hands on. Gary took joy in improving his surroundings with his carpentry skills. Most of all, he was a family man and cherished the time spent with his wife, family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Cynthia; devoted children Michael (Luanne) Charbonneau, Michelle (Steve) Martinson, Mark (Renee) Charbonneau and Marcia (John) Lonzaga; adoring grandchildren Lauren Charbonneau, Brittani (Chris) Moore, Ashley (Jeff) Pach, Eric Martinson, Evan Charbonneau, Sophia Charbonneau and John Lonzaga, Jr.; and dear great-grandchildren Liam, Audrey, Samuel and William. Further survived by his siblings Evonne, Cathie (Steve), Dennis (Dawn) and Brett (Eva).
Visitation at St. Mary Catholic Church (225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha) on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Burial will take place at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-679-1560 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.