WAUKESHA
Gary L. Hartley Jr.
Feb. 13, 1965 - Sept. 23, 2022
Gary L. Hartley Jr. of Waukesha died on September 23, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born in Milwaukee on February 13, 1965, to Gary and Jean (nee Burton) Hartley.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Jean Adan; stepmom Jody Hartley; brother John (Jennifer) Hartley; sister Connie (William) Nyback; brother Eugene Kidwell (Joanna); stepsibling Ben Hartley; special friend Karen Keyes; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary, and step-sibling Jonas.
Gary loved his family, Christmas, dressing up as Santa for the NAMI Christmas party and for other parties with his many friends. He loved eagles and K-LOVE radio. He was a born again Christian and proud of it, never hesitating to share his faith.
The family would like to thank the Waukesha County Mental Health Center for their support of Gary over the years and NAMI of Southeast Wisconsin. They also would like to express appreciation for the care provided by Community Care. Most importantly, they would like to thank AngelsGrace Hospice for providing Gary compassionate care and dignity his last days.
Private services were held.
Memorials to NAMI of Southeast Wisconsin, 217 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, Christmas Fund are appreciated.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online message.