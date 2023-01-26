MUKWONAGO
Gary L. Mrotek
Aug. 23, 1955 - Jan. 23, 2023
Gary L. Mrotek, age 67, of Mukwonago, passed away suddenly at his residence on Monday, January 23, 2023. Gary was born on August 23, 1955, in Milwaukee, to Arnold and Irene (Wisniewski) Mrotek. Gary married Susan Nowak on August 10, 1974.
Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, and always put his family first. It may have been hard to see under his beard, but he always had a glowing smile when surrounded by those he loved. He could be heard proudly cheering on his children and grandchildren at every sporting event/activity he attended, often found ways to make them laugh and regularly made time to listen to their latest adventures. Always quick to give you a compliment, Gary had a quiet demeanor but never failed to make his presence known. He loved being outdoors, babysitting his “grand-puppies,” listening to music and getting together with family at one of his favorite restaurants. He will be greatly missed and forever hold a huge place in our hearts.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his children, Joshua (Jodie) and Brooke (Joe) Dudley; his grandchildren, Taylor and Ethan Dudley and Evan and Scarlett Mrotek; his siblings, Jeff (Lori), Sue Diebels, David (Peggy) and Shelly (Mark) Snyder; his brother-in-law, Steven Nowak; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Robert) Anderson and Donna (John) Ross; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Preceding Gary in death are his parents and his brother, Philip.
Please join the family for a celebration of Gary’s life on February 25 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at his daughter’s home.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that memorial contributions be directed to the family.
For those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family.