MENOMONEE FALLS
Gary L. Wegenke
April 21, 1957 June 4, 2022
Gary L. Wegenke of Menomonee Falls passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the age of 65 years.
Beloved husband of Karen for 43 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Isaac) Reinbold, Michael Wegenke, Ryan Wegenke and Olesia Wegenke. Proud grandpa of Amanda, Cameron, Allison, Madelyn and Aria. Brother-in-law of Gerald (Suzanne) Flegner. Dear nephew of Jerome (the late Mary) Schroeder. Uncle of Amanda Flegner. Further survived by other family and friends, including his faithful fury companions Coda, Lucy and Gracie.
Gary was a retiree of Master Lock after over 40 years of dedicated service. He recently worked at Menards in Germantown.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
