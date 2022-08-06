Gary Lee Baehler
Aug. 6, 1939 — June, 24, 2022
We celebrate the life of Gary Lee Baehler, who passed away peacefully Friday June, 24, 2022. Gary was born on August 6, 1939, and lived the early part of his life in North Lake, Wisconsin. His early life was spent on the Baehler dairy farm.
He was an avid sport enthusiast and accomplished athlete with his favorite sport being baseball. A sport he played most of his life. Gary worked his entire career with The Milwaukee Stage Employees. His two favorite roles were master carpenter for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and master electrician at the Melody Top Theater. He also enjoyed building sets for shows that went out on tour. One example was for Great American Children’s Theater.
Gary is survived by his wife, Gerie (Cowen); their three children, Lynda (Jeff) Swanson, Ken (Penny) Baehler and Julie (Tom) Laubenstein; grandchildren Kyle Swanson, Curt (Samantha) Swanson, Mike (Chelsea) Swanson and Mason (Brittany) Shier; and six great-grandchildren, Destiny and Willow (Swanson), Olivia, Lucas (Swanson), Adeline and Elmer (Sheir). Gary is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Judy (John) McBroom, Dick (Linda) Baehler and Lynne (Richard) Uttech.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Viola Baehler, and Gerie’s parents, Burton and Vernice Cowen.
Gary and his family lived in Milwaukee for some years before moving to Cedarburg for 30-plus years before retiring in North Fort Myers, Florida. The family would like to thank the many relatives and friends who have sent cards and will be attending the memorial.
The memorial service for Gary will be located at the North Lake Fireman's Park on Saturday, August 20, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon. Please note there will be a dress code. The dress code is informal as we ask all who attends to wear a baseball jersey (or like top) of their choosing.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.