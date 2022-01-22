IN LOVING MEMORY
Gary Lee Gulrud
May 19, 1952 - Jan. 9, 2022
As a resident of Sartell, Minn., Gary Gulrud died on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital, at the age of 69. He was born in Fergus Falls, Minn., on May 19, 1952, the son of Orville J. and Ella L. (nee Sanner) Gulrud. Gary spent most of his early childhood, teen and young adult years growing up in Waukesha, living and working in southeastern Wisconsin. After high school graduation at Waukesha South High School, Gary attended St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn., earning a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology and later earned additional degrees and certifications in computer programming and electronics from University of Wisconsin extensions.
Gary began his professional career in the greater Milwaukee area as a computer electronics engineer specifically as a computer design/programmer. This occupation often required that he travel to South American countries to train clients in the use of equipment and programs he designed and engineered. His ability to review his high school Spanish as he traveled allowed him to translate and educate clients, most South American governmental institutions, regarding the use of newly emerging technologies.
Gary married in 2000 and moved to Minnesota where he continued his profession as a computer designer/programmer until the birth of his beloved daughter, Julia Grace, in 2008. Gary became Julia’s primary caregiver and devoted all his time as a loving father and guide, having taught her to sing, read and swim. He enrolled her in Montessori Preschool and Karate and provided many rich learning experiences, in order to provide a well-rounded foundation for her future.
Gary was a voracious reader and life-time learner interested in countless subjects, i.e., the arts, home gardening, all disciplines of science, mathematics, astrophysics, theology, philosophy and particularly faith and religion. He cherished time with his daughter Julia, and his extended family, and made every effort to return to Wisconsin to attend all family celebrations. He will always be remembered as a loving father, brother, uncle and friend.
Gary will be sadly missed by his daughter, Julia Grace of Cold Springs, Minn.; sisters Linda (Fred) Graebner Smith of Sussex, Amy (Jerrold) Woodzick of Village of Vernon and Jane Smart of Janesville; and sister-in-law of Michele (Hine) Gulrud of North Prairie. He was the dear uncle of Rebecca Graebner, Adam (Alexandria) Woodzick, Patrick (Amy) Woodzick, Jaime (Aaron) Roeseler, Adam, Elijah, Judah, John, Lydia, Andrew, Micah, Ezra, Julia Mae, Eden and Isaac Gulrud; Christine (Matt) Adams, Michelle (Al Abrahamzon) Smart, Evan (Amber) Chiconas; and great-uncle to Ella, Norah, Jack, Lily, Henry, Colton, Josie, Hunter, Liam, and two yet-unborn great nephews. He is further survived by hundreds of other family and friends in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and recently by his younger brother Thomas E. Gulrud (12/19/2021).
The visitation will be held at Redeemer United Church of Christ (UCC) on Saturday, January 29, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the celebration of his life, led by the Rev. Julie Eklund, will follow at Redeemer UCC, W220-N4915 Town Line Road, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051. For accurate directions, use ONLY Google Maps. Phone: 262-246-6710, www.redeemerucc.org.
A luncheon for family and friends will follow at The Grove at Village Park in the Maple Room, W244-N6260 Weaver Drive, Sussex, WI 53089, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This venue is about 8 minutes from Redeemer UCC in the Sussex Village Center, Sussex Village Park, off Main Street, Highway VV.
Gary’s final resting place will be at the North Prairie Cemetery with an intimate family burial later in the spring of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, to be put toward funeral expenses. Any amount over actual costs will be applied to a fund created for Gary’s daughter, Julia Grace Gulrud.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to service the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.