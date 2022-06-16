Gary Luterbach
July 10, 1954 - June 12, 2022
It brings us great sadness to inform you that G.L. is no longer with us. He made his way to Heaven on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He had a complicated and lengthy run of health issues - he always bounced back, but cancer finally did him in.
He was born in Milwaukee to John and Geraldine (nee Zenner) Luterbach on July 10, 1954. He was one of eight kids, but he was one of a kind. Gary didn’t start walking until he was 16-months old, but then there was no stopping him. Just ask the high-falutin residents of Elm Grove, where he tore up the streets with his minibike. He attended St. Mary’s for grade school and Catholic Memorial High School where he gave the nuns a run for their money. He could get away with anything though with just a flash of his smile and big dimples.
He worked alongside his dad and brothers where he honed his cement and masonry skills and became a true artisan, or as he preferred to be called, The Concrete King. In 2005, he started Gary Luterbach Construction, Inc., where his beautiful work and insurmountable knowledge were always in high demand. He still has people on his waiting list. (Sorry, guys.)
Gary never deprived himself and found joy in everyday life. The man loved to shop. Whether it was the mall, Target, or New York City, he’d scour every inch of the place with you. If you wanted to order dessert, he’d join you. If you wanted “a Starbuck,” he’d pull right in. To him, steak and lobster was an everyday meal.
Gary leaves behind an extensive collection of work hats from every business known to man as well as his wife of nearly 32 years, Kelli, who he lovingly referred to as Wombat. He loved being a dad to Steve, Dan, and Sammy; father-in-law to Heidi, Jodi, and Steve; and a grandpa to Kenzie, Fischer, Nolan, Amelia, and Charlotte. But we all know Dolly, his loyal pomeranian, was
his favorite, and she will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his father, John; brothers, Alan and Dale; sisters, Christine and Jeannine; sisters-in-law, Carol and Kris; and brothers-in-law, Mike and Mike. He is also survived by the Garrett family; his special uncle and aunt, Jim and Mary Jane; a slew of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends; and the crowd at Kwik Trip.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Geraldine; brothers, Neal and Leon; and sister, Tutti.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 23, from 9 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home at 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Because G.L. loved a buffet, one will be served after the service at Tuscan Hall, 409 Delafield St., Waukesha.
“Where’s the Beef?!”
- Clara Peller from the Wendy’s commercial in 1984, and Gary Luterbach every day since
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.