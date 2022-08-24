WAUKESHA
Gary P. Erdman
April 19, 1956 - Aug. 22, 2022
Gary P. Erdman of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer at age 66. He was born in Milwaukee on April 19, 1956, the son of Ken and Pearl (nee Kruger) Erdman.
Gary worked as an operating engineer for many years at Local 139. He will be most remembered for being loyal, kind, hardworking and caring, but especially for his dry and amazing sense of humor.
He is survived and will be sadly missed by his loving wife and partner of 32 years, Susan (nee Moretti) Erdman; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mike (Debbie) Moretti, Melinda (Jeff) Rolfson and Julie (Chris) Bielinski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sister Sandy Corey; parents-in-law Frank and Doris Moretti; sister-in-law Lori (Moretti) Ninnemann; brother-in-law Patrick Moretti; as well as other family members and beloved pets, Ellie and Carlie.
A special thank you to Dr. Raza and his staff at ProHealth Care, to the wonderful and caring ProHealth Care Hospice team as well as Julie “Jewels” Bielinski, Bob and Cindy Grossman and Norm and Alice Schulz.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547- 4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.