MUSKEGO
Gary W. Evans
Nov. 29, 1946 - April 21, 2023
Gary W. Evans, age 76, of Muskego, was called to his heavenly home April 21, 2023, peacefully after a 2.5 year battle with pancreatic cancer. Gary was surrounded by his loving family and friends at Zilber Family Hospice. Gary was born in Monroe, Michigan, on November 29, 1946, the son of Hubert and Helen (nee Fortner) Evans.
Gary was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Gary and his loving wife Trudy of 57 years were married April 2, 1966. Gary’s professional career was in the foundry-steel business in sales and engineering. At the pinnacle of his career, he co-owned and operated Waukesha Foundry for 10 years. Following that he co-owned/operated AmeriSteel of Waukesha. Gary was solid in his Christian faith. He loved camping, gardening and golfing, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed cooking and teaching his family to process and smoke/BBQ a variety of meats. In later years he enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends at their cabin in the northwoods of Wisconsin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Trudy (nee Fuerstenberg); his children: son Christopher (Tamara) Evans, grandchild Zachary (Emily) Evans, great-grandchildren Beauden, Alexander (Gracie) Evans, Samantha (Brad) Reinhardt and Maddison Evans; son Matthew (Kelly) Evans, grandchildren Tyler, Corey, Mia and Alexa, and great-grandchild Ameila; and son Adam (Karen) Evans, grandchild Noah (Sarah) Evans, and great-grandchildren Lily, Caleb (Julia) Evans, and Elijah Evans. He is further survived by his brothers and sister, Kerry (Laura) Evans, Gina Clark and Blaine Evans; nephews; other relatives Mark (Sherry) Fuerstenberg, Dan (Abbie) Fuerstenberg, Kari (Mike) Barksdale, Makenna, Tim (Katelyn) Fuerstenberg, Roselyn and Edison; and other close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gary’s name are appreciated to Killarney Lutheran Camp, 1200 Chisholm Road, Onsted, MI 49265.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gary's name are appreciated to Killarney Lutheran Camp, 1200 Chisholm Road, Onsted, MI 49265.