WAUKESHA
Gary Wayne Crober
Oct. 31, 1957 - Aug. 23, 2023
Gary Wayne Crober, the son of Leo and Elsie, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the age of 65.
Gary is survived by his mother, Elsie, six sisters and three brothers, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo.
Gary was born October 31,1957, in Green Bay. His alma mater was Hortonville High School. He was a longtime Waukesha resident.
Gary was a talented mechanic and was trained in the operation of and the mechanics of large land moving equipment and cranes at Bark River.
Working on his cars was his favorite pastime. His love of animals drew him to a circle of close friends who all rescued and cared for homeless cats.
A special thanks to Todd Slaybaugh, a great friend and caregiver, Carol Slabaugh, Sue Sheridan, Dawn Wait and Diana Hoagland for daily company and long phone calls.
Thanks to so many others who were apart of his life. Thank you Amy Segert, your work with him was amazing. A thank you to ALL the ER doctors and nurses who treated him, so many times, and to the ProHealth Hospice crew, especially Kristina, DeAnna, Ann, Sharon and Phyllis.
You are, and I quote him, “His Angels.” God bless you all. - J.F.